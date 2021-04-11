Ryan Azus Sells 6,250 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CRO Ryan Azus sold 6,250 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 47,667 shares in the company, valued at $15,439,341.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ryan Azus also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 24th, Ryan Azus sold 6,250 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.68, for a total value of $2,023,000.00.

On Monday, March 15th, Ryan Azus sold 3,454 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.34, for a total value of $1,199,712.36.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Ryan Azus sold 7,500 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.56, for a total value of $2,569,200.00.

Shares of ZM opened at $322.65 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.60 and a 52-week high of $588.84. The firm has a market cap of $94.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 413.65, a PEG ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $346.33 and its 200-day moving average is $408.50.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $882.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZM. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $354.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler raised Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $501.00 to $541.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $423.62.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

