Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.17.

HRZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Compass Point lowered Horizon Technology Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of HRZN opened at $15.72 on Friday. Horizon Technology Finance has a twelve month low of $8.36 and a twelve month high of $15.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.24 million, a P/E ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.20.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.07). Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.18 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.95%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 29,231.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,642,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,231 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,153 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 32,601 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 82.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 19,222 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Horizon Technology Finance by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 12,379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

