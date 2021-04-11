Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) PT Raised to $322.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $296.00 to $322.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 2.45% from the stock’s current price.

MCO has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Moody’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.25.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $314.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $291.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.74. Moody’s has a 12-month low of $227.75 and a 12-month high of $314.63. The company has a market cap of $58.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.50, for a total transaction of $453,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,305. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $135,843.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,151 shares in the company, valued at $17,064,288.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,618 shares of company stock valued at $4,295,334. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American National Bank lifted its position in Moody’s by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Moody’s by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Moody’s by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Moody’s by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

