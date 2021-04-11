Telsey Advisory Group Increases Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Price Target to $32.00

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its target price boosted by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.66% from the company’s current price.

LEVI has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Levi Strauss & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.45.

LEVI stock opened at $25.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.04 and its 200 day moving average is $19.90. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $11.13 and a 1-year high of $27.30.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Peter E. Jr. Haas sold 73,234 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $1,835,976.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,800.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer A. Sey sold 1,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $30,734.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,213,694.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,424,566 shares of company stock valued at $34,635,988. Insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 408.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 135,751 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 109,051 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $537,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,344,820 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $27,004,000 after purchasing an additional 106,746 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,700 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 10,130 shares during the last quarter. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

