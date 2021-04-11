Lori M. Henderson Sells 6,600 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.85, for a total transaction of $876,810.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 7,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,507.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $140.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $56.44 billion, a PE ratio of -86.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.71 and a twelve month high of $189.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.44). Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The company had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Moderna’s revenue was up 3948.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Moderna from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $169.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Moderna from $215.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Park Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

