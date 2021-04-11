James A. Dunn Sells 15,000 Shares of Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Stock

Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) SVP James A. Dunn sold 15,000 shares of Citi Trends stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.63, for a total value of $1,314,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,989 shares in the company, valued at $3,153,716.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Citi Trends stock opened at $93.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.17. Citi Trends, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $98.90. The company has a market cap of $947.29 million, a P/E ratio of 66.26 and a beta of 1.64.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. Citi Trends had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $251.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Citi Trends by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 745,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,043,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the period. Cowbird Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Citi Trends during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,379,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Citi Trends in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,725,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in Citi Trends by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 366,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,183,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citi Trends by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 112,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 56,067 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

CTRN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Citi Trends from $93.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd.

About Citi Trends

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen products, as well as beauty products and toys.

