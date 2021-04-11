Rhumbline Advisers Raises Holdings in Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Intellicheck were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IDN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Intellicheck by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 828,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after purchasing an additional 30,429 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 8,195 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Intellicheck by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intellicheck by 186.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 120,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 78,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Institutional investors own 47.49% of the company’s stock.

IDN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Intellicheck from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Intellicheck in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

NASDAQ:IDN opened at $8.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $163.07 million, a PE ratio of -219.25 and a beta of 2.23. Intellicheck, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.40 and a twelve month high of $15.45. The company has a current ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.81.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%. As a group, analysts expect that Intellicheck, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as ID Check SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Retail ID Online, authenticates an online user's identification documents; Retail ID Mobile that provides the fraud reduction benefits of Retail ID; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; ID Check POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; ID Check BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; ID Check PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications.

