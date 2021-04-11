Rhumbline Advisers Has $141,000 Stock Holdings in OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.07% of OptiNose worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OPTN. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 18.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 8,005 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in OptiNose by 16.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 72,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in OptiNose during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in OptiNose by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 18,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in OptiNose by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 563,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 27,372 shares during the period. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 9,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $38,004.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 624,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,447,749.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,690 shares of company stock valued at $81,105. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OPTN opened at $3.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The stock has a market cap of $186.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.03. OptiNose, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $10.00.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $16.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.25 million. OptiNose had a negative net margin of 230.14% and a negative return on equity of 294.64%. Equities analysts forecast that OptiNose, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OptiNose Profile

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase 3b clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

