Rhumbline Advisers Buys 4,292 Shares of Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Five Star Senior Living were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FVE. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Five Star Senior Living in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living in the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living in the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 360.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 23,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Five Star Senior Living during the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Five Star Senior Living alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Five Star Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of FVE opened at $5.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.71 and a 200 day moving average of $6.45. The company has a market capitalization of $173.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.08. Five Star Senior Living Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.05). Five Star Senior Living had a net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $285.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Five Star Senior Living Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Star Senior Living Profile

Five Star Senior Living Inc operates and manages senior living communities in the United States. It operates through Senior Living, and Rehabilitation and Wellness segments. Its senior living communities comprise independent living communities, assisted living communities, continuing care retirement communities (CCRCs), skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), and an active adult community.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Star Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Star Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.