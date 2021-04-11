Rhumbline Advisers Increases Holdings in Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,030 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.06% of Falcon Minerals worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Falcon Minerals during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Falcon Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Falcon Minerals by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 23,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in Falcon Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. 31.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Falcon Minerals alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FLMN. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FLMN opened at $4.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.25. Falcon Minerals Co. has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $394.37 million, a PE ratio of 45.80 and a beta of 1.78.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.07 million. Analysts anticipate that Falcon Minerals Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Falcon Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 96.77%.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.