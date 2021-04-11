Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 43,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRMD. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CorMedix during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in CorMedix by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 9,321 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in CorMedix by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $737,000 after buying an additional 7,871 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CorMedix during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN CRMD opened at $9.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.80. CorMedix Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.36 and a 12-month high of $18.80. The firm has a market cap of $361.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 2.71.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. CorMedix had a negative return on equity of 86.52% and a negative net margin of 10,214.42%. Equities analysts expect that CorMedix Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

CRMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CorMedix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 target price (down previously from $25.00) on shares of CorMedix in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on CorMedix in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.71.

CorMedix Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as hemodialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology.

