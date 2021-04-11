Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 47,700 Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 47,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.13% of Mesa Air Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MESA. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 31.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 424,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 102,200 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 708,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 17,919 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 561,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 148,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Mesa Air Group by 210.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 21,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group in the third quarter worth about $461,000. 61.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Jonathan G. Ornstein sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $341,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 505,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,625,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dana J. Lockhart sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $129,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,934.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 389,466 shares of company stock worth $5,153,786 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MESA. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of Mesa Air Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.80.

MESA stock opened at $12.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.61. The company has a market cap of $460.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 3.12. Mesa Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $17.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.31. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $150.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.40 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mesa Air Group, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

