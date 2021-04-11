Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,540 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in SecureWorks were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in SecureWorks by 174.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 496,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after acquiring an additional 315,664 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of SecureWorks by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 921,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,103,000 after purchasing an additional 205,732 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of SecureWorks in the 1st quarter worth $3,519,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SecureWorks by 370.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 52,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in SecureWorks by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 140,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 50,970 shares in the last quarter. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCWX opened at $13.66 on Friday. SecureWorks Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $16.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.04 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.13.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SCWX. Zacks Investment Research lowered SecureWorks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of SecureWorks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. SecureWorks presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $14.60.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers from cyber attacks in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.

