Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stake in Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) by 187.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 170,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,991 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.70% of Xenetic Biosciences worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of XBIO opened at $2.17 on Friday. Xenetic Biosciences Inc has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $5.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.87.

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xenetic Biosciences Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XBIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xenetic Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 20th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Xenetic Biosciences from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

