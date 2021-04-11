Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $359,000 Investment in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $74.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.34. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.64 and a fifty-two week high of $74.42.

