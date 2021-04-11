Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 61,400 Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 61,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the third quarter worth $257,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,853,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,395,000 after purchasing an additional 20,620 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 138,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 48,649 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the third quarter valued at about $702,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 3.8% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 127,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares during the period. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

Shares of NYSE:SID opened at $7.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.23. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a one year low of $1.13 and a one year high of $7.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 36.10 and a beta of 1.86.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile

Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel products, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

