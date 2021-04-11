Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 52.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,593 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 295,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,176,000 after purchasing an additional 23,628 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,133,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $101.03 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $52.13 and a 12 month high of $105.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.27.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

