Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 1,164 Shares of iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MXI. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Materials ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 957,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,955,000 after buying an additional 55,279 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Global Materials ETF by 565.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 400,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,012,000 after acquiring an additional 340,732 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 154,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,581,000 after acquiring an additional 37,222 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,240,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,031,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MXI opened at $89.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.99. iShares Global Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $52.01 and a twelve month high of $89.26.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

