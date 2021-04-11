Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 10,384 Shares of Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) by 43.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,384 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Aptinyx were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Aptinyx during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Aptinyx by 5,066.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Aptinyx by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 26,120 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Aptinyx by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 8,499 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Aptinyx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $338,000. 43.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APTX opened at $2.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $190.64 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.51. Aptinyx Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $6.47.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. Aptinyx had a negative return on equity of 46.43% and a negative net margin of 2,108.05%. As a group, analysts forecast that Aptinyx Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

APTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Aptinyx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptinyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Aptinyx in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

