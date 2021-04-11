Rhumbline Advisers Has $110,000 Stock Position in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 10,910 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.08% of Safe Bulkers worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Safe Bulkers during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,755,848 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 98,370 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Safe Bulkers by 251.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 53,436 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 38,246 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,568 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 29,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 12.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SB opened at $2.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $228.87 million, a PE ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 0.95. Safe Bulkers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $3.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.70.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $47.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.61 million. Safe Bulkers had a negative return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Safe Bulkers, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $1.50 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1.50 to $1.75 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.13.

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 15, 2021, the company had a fleet of 43 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.3 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,937,000 deadweight tons.

