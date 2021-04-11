CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $170.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

CYBR has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group upgraded CyberArk Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Mizuho upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. CyberArk Software has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $151.71.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $135.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.47. CyberArk Software has a 1 year low of $84.11 and a 1 year high of $169.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 1,939.56 and a beta of 1.37.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $144.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.15 million. CyberArk Software had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 0.65%. On average, equities analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth about $850,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 9.0% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 8,514 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter valued at $3,233,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 6,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager, which combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS service that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.