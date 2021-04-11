EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) Price Target Raised to $4.50 at National Bankshares

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) had its target price increased by National Bankshares from $3.50 to $4.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of EXFO from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EXFO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of EXFO in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded EXFO from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of EXFO in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EXFO has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $4.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXFO opened at $3.90 on Thursday. EXFO has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $4.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.50. The stock has a market cap of $223.58 million, a PE ratio of -35.45 and a beta of 1.37.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). EXFO had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EXFO will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of EXFO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in EXFO by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,028,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,507,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in EXFO during the fourth quarter worth about $613,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of EXFO by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

