Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in developing novel small molecule medicines to treat many rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases caused by nonsense mutations. The company’s lead product candidate consists ELX-02, is an optimized aminoglycoside designed to restore full-length functional proteins. It operates primarily in Waltham, MA and Rehovot, Israel. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Sevion Therapeutics Inc., is based in WALTHAM, United States. “

NASDAQ ELOX opened at $2.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.69. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.63 million, a PE ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 2.57.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. On average, analysts anticipate that Eloxx Pharmaceuticals will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 599.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 59,762 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 445,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 11,973 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,503,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,986,000 after acquiring an additional 9,063 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 8,990 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 162,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.49% of the company’s stock.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel ribonucleic acid modulating drug candidates for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial that focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

