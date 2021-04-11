FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Cut to Neutral at Mizuho

Mizuho downgraded shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $29.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $72.00.

FGEN has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FibroGen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. HC Wainwright lowered FibroGen from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised FibroGen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on FibroGen from $91.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.14.

NASDAQ FGEN opened at $18.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.59. FibroGen has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $57.21.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.35). FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 48.19% and a negative net margin of 191.78%. The company had revenue of $65.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 712.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that FibroGen will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FibroGen news, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $314,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $630,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 166,164 shares in the company, valued at $5,819,063.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,999 shares of company stock worth $1,445,240. 3.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its position in FibroGen by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,228,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $342,267,000 after buying an additional 2,143,987 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of FibroGen by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,897,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,923,000 after acquiring an additional 364,552 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in FibroGen by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,399,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,094,000 after purchasing an additional 90,719 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in FibroGen by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,787,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,292,000 after purchasing an additional 182,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in FibroGen by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 826,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,643,000 after purchasing an additional 16,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

