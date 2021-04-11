Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) were down 5.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $89.92 and last traded at $90.00. Approximately 12,592 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 286,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.87.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.20.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.14) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,340.72% and a negative return on equity of 163.42%. The company’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($5.91) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. 64.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

Featured Article: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.