Enteq Upstream (LON:NTQ) Hits New 52-Week High at $18.01

Enteq Upstream Plc (LON:NTQ) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 18.01 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 18.01 ($0.24), with a volume of 145365 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.75 ($0.23).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 16.90 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 15.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.04 million and a P/E ratio of -1.43.

About Enteq Upstream (LON:NTQ)

Enteq Upstream Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides reach and recovery products and technologies to the upstream oil and gas services market primarily in the United States. It designs, manufactures, and sells specialized parts and products for directional drilling and measurement for use in the energy exploration and services sector of the Oil and Gas industry.

