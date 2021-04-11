AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Trading Down 4.8%

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) shares fell 4.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.06 and last traded at $21.12. 14,209 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 554,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.18.

ANAB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist raised AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AnaptysBio from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AnaptysBio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.63.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.94 and a 200 day moving average of $24.29. The firm has a market cap of $571.13 million, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 0.15.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.74). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 29,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.48 per share, for a total transaction of $751,660.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LP increased its position in AnaptysBio by 357.4% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AnaptysBio during the fourth quarter worth about $372,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in AnaptysBio by 402.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 107,800 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in AnaptysBio by 165.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 25,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 771.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 55,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 49,022 shares during the period.

About AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB)

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Imsidolimab, an IL-36R antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; ANB030, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through ANB030 treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.