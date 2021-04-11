AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Trading Down 4.8%

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) shares fell 4.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.06 and last traded at $21.12. 14,209 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 554,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.18.
ANAB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist raised AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AnaptysBio from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AnaptysBio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.63.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.94 and a 200 day moving average of $24.29. The firm has a market cap of $571.13 million, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 0.15.
In related news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 29,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.48 per share, for a total transaction of $751,660.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LP increased its position in AnaptysBio by 357.4% during the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AnaptysBio during the fourth quarter worth about $372,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in AnaptysBio by 402.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 134,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 107,800 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in AnaptysBio by 165.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 25,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 771.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 55,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 49,022 shares during the period.
About AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB)
AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Imsidolimab, an IL-36R antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; ANB030, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through ANB030 treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.
Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?
Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.