GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $26.88

Shares of GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $26.88 and last traded at $26.95, with a volume of 171425 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.78.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised GSX Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of GSX Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of GSX Techedu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GSX Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of GSX Techedu from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.35.

The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of -71.47 and a beta of -0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.94.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.57) by $0.28. GSX Techedu had a negative return on equity of 45.36% and a negative net margin of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 136.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that GSX Techedu Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in GSX Techedu by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in GSX Techedu by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in GSX Techedu by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in GSX Techedu by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GSX Techedu during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.84% of the company’s stock.

About GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX)

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

