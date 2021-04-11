Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) was up 5.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $69.64 and last traded at $69.64. Approximately 73,605 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,899,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.22.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Daqo New Energy from $115.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Daqo New Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.75 and a beta of 0.90.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.19). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 13.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DQ. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 46,415.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 466,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,735,000 after purchasing an additional 465,085 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its position in Daqo New Energy by 465.8% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 27,719 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 22,820 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Daqo New Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,430,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Daqo New Energy by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,269,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,835,000 after acquiring an additional 640,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 299.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. 14.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

