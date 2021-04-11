The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,863 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust were worth $803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $13.45 and a 1-year high of $20.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%.

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies involved to a substantial extent in providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, or water and infrastructure operations, and in equity securities including preferred securities of companies in other industries, in each case in such securities that are expected to pay periodic dividends.

