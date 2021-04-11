Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $759,000 Stock Position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 42.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,352 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 76,373 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 3,874.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,014 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Regent Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $14.75 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “focus list” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.57.

KGC opened at $7.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.72 and its 200 day moving average is $7.51. Kinross Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.42 and a fifty-two week high of $10.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.79.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The mining company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 35.29%.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

