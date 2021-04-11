Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Holdings in FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in FedNat Holding (NASDAQ:FNHC) by 46.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 45,926 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.38% of FedNat worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in FedNat by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 24,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 11,089 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in FedNat by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,590 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 10,720 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in FedNat by 1,037.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 41,709 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in FedNat by 138.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 81,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 47,469 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in FedNat by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,062,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,290,000 after acquiring an additional 14,001 shares during the period. 47.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FNHC opened at $4.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $80.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.81. FedNat Holding has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $13.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

FedNat (NASDAQ:FNHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $76.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.89 million. FedNat had a negative net margin of 10.30% and a negative return on equity of 23.37%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FedNat Holding will post -4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

FNHC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of FedNat in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FedNat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

FedNat Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in Florida, Louisiana, Texas, Georgia, South Carolina, Alabama, and Mississippi. The company is involved in the homeowners and casualty insurance; and personal automobile insurance businesses, as well as commercial general liability and federal flood businesses.

