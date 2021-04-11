Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $782,000 Position in West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its stake in West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.25% of West Bancorporation worth $782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WTBA. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in West Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $298,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in West Bancorporation by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 25,949 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in West Bancorporation by 19,027.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 38,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 38,435 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Group Inc. acquired a new stake in West Bancorporation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $574,000. Institutional investors own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of West Bancorporation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of West Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ WTBA opened at $24.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $409.75 million, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.97. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.50 and a 52-week high of $26.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.56.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $24.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.20 million. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.12%. Analysts forecast that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. This is an increase from West Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. West Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 50.57%.

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Gulling sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $121,250.00. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About West Bancorporation

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

