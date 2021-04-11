David E. Shaw Sells 35,600 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 35,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $2,705,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ SDGR opened at $73.90 on Friday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.80 and a 12 month high of $117.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.87 and a 200-day moving average of $75.25.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $33.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.87 million. Schrödinger’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDGR. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Schrödinger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Schrödinger by 86.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 516,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,526,000 after purchasing an additional 239,188 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Schrödinger by 582.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 53,981 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schrödinger by 133.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,139,000 after purchasing an additional 158,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Schrödinger by 111.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 521,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,792,000 after purchasing an additional 275,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SDGR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Schrödinger has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.00.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

