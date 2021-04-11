Insider Selling: Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) CEO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.19, for a total value of $4,554,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 507,970 shares in the company, valued at $92,547,054.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock opened at $181.26 on Friday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $147.71 and a one year high of $308.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $203.79 and its 200 day moving average is $216.41. The stock has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.76 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.52.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. Analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TDOC shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $305.00 to $291.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Teladoc Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. STA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,240,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 871.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,091 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 14,435 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,195 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

