Insider Selling: Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) CEO Sells $6,697,980.00 in Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,232.66, for a total value of $6,697,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,304,652.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Sundar Pichai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 17th, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,075.03, for a total value of $6,225,090.00.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total value of $6,205,500.00.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,285.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.17, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,187.60 and a 1 year high of $2,289.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,083.69 and its 200 day moving average is $1,828.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 50.0% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 46.2% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,525.00 target price on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,390.00 target price (up previously from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,244.11.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

