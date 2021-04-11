Zacks: Analysts Expect Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to Post $1.24 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) will report earnings of $1.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have made estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.27. Fidelity National Information Services reported earnings per share of $1.28 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will report full year earnings of $6.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.22 to $6.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.06 to $7.63. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fidelity National Information Services.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS.

FIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.04.

In other news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,683,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Norcross sold 79,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.29, for a total transaction of $11,101,287.99. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 266,892 shares of company stock worth $38,224,223. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at about $452,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at about $119,000. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FIS stock opened at $149.93 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services has a one year low of $117.05 and a one year high of $156.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.22. The firm has a market cap of $93.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -832.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Fidelity National Information Services declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.81%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fidelity National Information Services (FIS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.