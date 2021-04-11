Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Position in X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.32% of X4 Pharmaceuticals worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 423,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,033,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,645,000 after acquiring an additional 47,310 shares during the last quarter. 67.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:XFOR opened at $9.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 10.19 and a quick ratio of 10.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.64. X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.38 and a 1 year high of $11.11. The company has a market capitalization of $156.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.53.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts anticipate that X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XFOR. Brookline Capital Management began coverage on X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. X4 Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.17.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonist of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; Phase Ib clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia and WaldenstrÃ¶m macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

