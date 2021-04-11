Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stake in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) by 132.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,945 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Tilray were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TLRY. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Tilray by 60.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 6,614 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Tilray in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Tilray in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Tilray in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Tilray in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TLRY opened at $19.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.28. Tilray Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.41 and a fifty-two week high of $67.00.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 92.70% and a negative net margin of 242.60%. The company had revenue of $56.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on TLRY. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Tilray from $24.20 to $30.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Tilray from $9.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on Tilray from $18.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tilray from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. Tilray currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.08.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

