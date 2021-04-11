Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Stake in Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNPX) by 27.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,619 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Genprex were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Genprex by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Genprex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genprex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genprex by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 19,781 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genprex by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,965,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,158,000 after purchasing an additional 58,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, National Securities initiated coverage on Genprex in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

Shares of GNPX stock opened at $4.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $193.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.31 and a beta of -0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.20. Genprex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $7.72.

Genprex Company Profile

Genprex, Inc operates as a clinical-stage gene therapy company that develops therapies for patients with cancer and diabetes. The company's technologies are designed to administer disease-fighting genes to provide new therapies for large patient populations with cancer and diabetes. It develops drug candidates to further its pipeline of gene therapies in order to provide novel treatment approaches.

