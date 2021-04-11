Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,043 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 437,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,635,000 after acquiring an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 24,297 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 86,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 27,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 47.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASPS stock opened at $8.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.65. Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.82. The firm has a market cap of $141.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.35.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions (NASDAQ:ASPS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The business services provider reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.43). Altisource Portfolio Solutions had a negative net margin of 82.03% and a negative return on equity of 808.90%. The business had revenue of $57.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.47 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. will post -4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Profile

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, including vendor management, marketplace transaction management, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

