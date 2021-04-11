C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Director Sells $56,117,941.75 in Stock

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Director Baker Hughes Holdings Llc sold 873,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $56,117,941.75.

Shares of AI stock opened at $61.03 on Friday. C3.ai, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.75 and a 12 month high of $183.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.74.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $49.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.58 million.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AI. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of C3.ai in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,248,670,000. Baker Hughes Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,500,317,000. Interwest Venture Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,519,000. Tiger Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,750,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,063,000.

Several research firms have commented on AI. Wedbush cut their price objective on C3.ai from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on C3.ai in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on C3.ai in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on C3.ai from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.33.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

