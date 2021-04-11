OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Given New $69.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $66.00 to $69.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on OMF. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of OneMain from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of OneMain from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of OneMain from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

Shares of NYSE OMF opened at $54.84 on Friday. OneMain has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 2.28.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.77. OneMain had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The firm had revenue of $850.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that OneMain will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $97,002,554.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new stake in OneMain in the 1st quarter valued at $533,000. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at $39,195,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in OneMain by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 145,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,014,000 after acquiring an additional 19,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in OneMain by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

