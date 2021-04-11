Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating and a $42.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a neutral rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.47.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Shares of PFE stock opened at $36.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $204.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.57. Pfizer has a 12-month low of $31.61 and a 12-month high of $43.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,756,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,383,700,000 after buying an additional 6,965,496 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $2,219,532,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,610,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,973,389,000 after buying an additional 7,540,245 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,009,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,546,362,000 after buying an additional 2,012,367 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 31,947,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,280,997,000 after buying an additional 3,051,838 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.