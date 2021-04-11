Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) PT Raised to $138.00

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at JMP Securities from $115.00 to $138.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point raised their target price on Raymond James from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $82.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Raymond James from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “positive” rating and set a $148.00 target price (up from $129.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.55.

NYSE:RJF opened at $127.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $129.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.35.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.56. Raymond James had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 9,330 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total value of $1,153,094.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $5,957,038. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 3,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.39, for a total transaction of $481,554.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,904,442.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 243,543 shares of company stock valued at $27,230,733 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Raymond James by 1,626.1% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

