The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) PT Raised to $182.00 at Barclays

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $171.00 to $182.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $157.78.

PNC stock opened at $180.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $175.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.40. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $89.13 and a 12 month high of $184.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $76.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $581,260.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,361.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,295 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,071 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth $439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

