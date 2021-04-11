Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 18,508 Shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,508 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,633 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 227,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 5,878 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 100,115 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 21,798 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $462,000. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 156,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period.

Get GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust alerts:

NYSE:GNT opened at $5.28 on Friday. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $4.13 and a 52-week high of $5.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.02 and a 200 day moving average of $5.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

Recommended Story: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT).

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.