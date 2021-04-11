Wells Fargo & Company MN Cuts Holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) by 33.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 30,404 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRA. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 56.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,017,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,702,000 after buying an additional 365,896 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $1,143,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $1,034,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $849,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 164,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after buying an additional 59,073 shares in the last quarter.

FRA opened at $13.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.29. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.35 and a fifty-two week high of $13.14.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0667 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with high current income and such preservation of capital as is consistent with investment in a diversified, leveraged portfolio consisting of floating rate debt securities and instruments.

