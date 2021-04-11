Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes Position in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,845 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.14% of BlueLinx as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of BlueLinx by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 20,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 8,937 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in BlueLinx during the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in BlueLinx by 163.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 44,676 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 27,722 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in BlueLinx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $778,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in BlueLinx by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,640 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BXC opened at $45.66 on Friday. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.08 and a 1-year high of $46.75. The company has a market cap of $432.31 million, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.84.

BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.38. BlueLinx had a net margin of 1.79% and a negative return on equity of 583.03%. The company had revenue of $865.42 million during the quarter.

BXC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of BlueLinx in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of BlueLinx in a report on Friday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, BlueLinx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.33.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes structural products, including plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce, and other wood products primarily that are used for structural support and walls in construction projects; and specialty products comprising engineered wood, moulding, siding and trim, cedar, metal, and insulation products.

