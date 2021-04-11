Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Stake in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) by 42.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 340,616 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,346 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.16% of AMC Entertainment worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,211,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536,803 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,266,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,965,000 after buying an additional 115,820 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 124.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 437,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 242,612 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 390,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 54,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 9,615.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 343,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 340,391 shares in the last quarter. 16.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AMC opened at $9.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average of $5.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.48. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $20.36.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($3.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.80) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $162.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.31 million. AMC Entertainment’s revenue was down 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -16.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AMC Entertainment news, Director America Entertainment I. Wanda sold 1,582,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $22,842,632.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,103,784 shares in the company, valued at $665,277,603.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin M. Connor sold 36,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total value of $490,587.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 113,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,659.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,117,380 shares of company stock valued at $589,498,462 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. B. Riley upgraded AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. MKM Partners downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group began coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMC Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 17, 2020, it operated approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

